AAP, BJP Councillors FIGHT IT OUT At Delhi Civic Centre After Standing Committee Polls

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Civic Centre turned into a battleground after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors clashed with each other on Friday. The fights broke out after the standing committee elections with both sides accusing each other of trying to influence the results.

According to reports, several AAP and BJP ward councillors have been severely injured in the clash. Some of the woman councillors also indulged in the fight with their colleagues in the Civic Centre. Videos from inside the house showed councillors pushing, kicking and punching each other. Female members, too, were seen indulging in fistcuffs and pulling the hair of their rivals.

AAP Councillor, Ashok Kumar Maanu who collapsed during the melee, appeared before the media with other Councillors of his party. He said, "They are so shameless that they even attacked women and the Mayor. BJP goons did this." The MCD Mayor is Shelly Oberoi of the AAP.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana stated that his party will move court over the standing committee elections. "Election officers declare the election & say that votes declared invalid by Mayor are valid & 3 candidates each of AAP & BJP have won. But AAP does hooliganism here as instructed by Kejriwal. We won't tolerate this goondaism & approach the Court," he added.

Countering the BJP version, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted that the mayor had been attacked by a group of BJP councillors inside the civic centre.