AAP-BJP Engage In War Of Words Over Khalistan Flags Spotted Outside Himachal Assembly

Amid the ongoing controversy over Khalistani flags outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate, it has triggered a political war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) where both the parties are blaming each other for promoting Khalistan elements and further disturb the harmony in India. This came after certain visuals erupted from Dharamshala where Khalistan flags were put up and inscribing were found on the walls of the Assembly gate.

In a stern reaction to this, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to Republic and called it a "calculated move" by a group of people. "This is a very calculated move by such people who want to defame the Sikh community in the entire country. These mischievous people belong to ISIS. They plan such things and pay money to people over here to carry out such activities", he added.

Further condemning such activities, Sirsa claimed that while the Sikhs pray every day in the morning for the prosperity of the country, some people are hatching a "huge conspiracy" to malign the image of the community.

He also named Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and said that other people who have a Pakistani mindset along with some political parties are also engaging in such activities.

HP Assembly Speaker accuses AAP of 'Khalistan link'

On the other hand, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar also came out to express his views on the recent developments outside the Himachal assembly. Condemning the banners and writings outside the Assembly building, he said that some anti-social elements are carrying out such activities for disturbing the harmony of the state.

He also claimed that such miscreants will be caught by the police as well as the government and will be punished accordingly. Further referring to the recent violent clashes that erupted in Punjab, Parmar said that the offenders will not be spared. He joined Sirsa's cue and alleged that some political parties are involved in the conspiracy to disturb the harmony.

He further went on to directly accuse the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of the Patiala clashes and said that the ruling government is the one behind such activities in the state.

AAP accuses BJP of spreading communalism in India

In an immediate reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party, AAP MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bhardwaj also spoke to Republic and questioned how such a thing happened in a BJP-ruled state which is said to be the most secure one under the government.

"It is very shameful on the part of the state government that the Khalistan terrorists were able to put up flags outside the Assembly building", he said further lashing out at the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. He also asserted that the BJP leaders should resign if they cannot carry out their responsibilities properly and further cannot protect the Assembly of the state.

He also referred to the recent arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga and said that the governments of three states are trying their best to protect the criminal so that he is not arrested. Bhardwaj also said that many BJP leaders including Manjinder Singh Sirsa are supporting Bagga and opposing his arrest.

Image: ANI