AAP-BJP Poster War Spreads To Punjab; Delhi Minister Pledges Nationwide Campaign

The poster war between Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, which started in Delhi, has now reached Punjab. On Thursday, posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi went up in Jalandhar. The incendiary posters say "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao". Punjab minister and AAP leader Harbhajan Singh said the party seeks to put up such posters across the country. "The exercise will continue throughout the nation. We are not scared of any case but will expose the Prime Minister," Singh said. Earlier in the day, posters against PM Modi went up in Delhi.

Posters to go up in 11 languages: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party said it will put up posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country. Gopal Rai, Delhi AAP chief and the national capital region's environment minister said, "The AAP will display posters in states across the country on March 30. All state units of the party have been asked to paste posters in their respective states. The posters have been printed in 11 languages."

One of the posters being put up say: "Kya Bharat ke PM ko padha likha hona chahiye, (Should the PM of India be an educated person)."

Kejriwal sharpens attack on PM

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, has sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in three consecutive speeches.

देश के सामने आज एक सवाल रखना चाहता हूँ-



क्या एक कम पढ़े-लिखे प्रधानमंत्री 21वीं सदी के भारत का निर्माण कर सकते हैं?



भारत के प्रधानमंत्री पढ़े-लिखे तो होने ही चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/yW8s3mP8DD

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2023

Police arrest people involved in poster wars

Last week, posters reading "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" (remove Modi, save India) appeared on walls and electricity poles across the national capital. Soon after the news broke, the police arrested six people. The Delhi Police is said to have filed over 100 FIRs.