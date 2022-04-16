AAP, BJP spar over felicitation of accused in vandalism case

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The war of words between the AAP and BJP over the felicitation of accused involved in alleged vandalism at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence intensified on Saturday, with both sides calling each other a party of "goons, rapists, corrupt and anti-nationals".

In a press conference, senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP not only protects "goons and thugs", but also treats them like heroes and honours them at its office. "BJP makes politicians out of criminals who riot, rape and disrespect women. Our country needs to boycott parties that support hooligans and criminals if it actually wants to become a world leader," he said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP leaders cited the names of AAP MLAs booked by police under various charges and alleged that the ruling party was not appointing Lokayukta for fear of losing the assembly membership.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a party of middlemen, goons, corrupt and anti-nationals," charged Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Delhi BJP vice president Rajan Tiwari said AAP's 38 MLAs have serious cases registered against them and this is the reason why "Kejriwal has not appointed a Lokayukta so far because he knows if it comes, his MLAs will be expelled from the Assembly".

Chahal said there was no need for any BJP worker to get a certificate from AAP leaders who themselves are facing various charges.

"In fact, Kejriwal himself has 13 cases against him; (AAP MLA) Amantullah has 12 cases, the list is long and includes names of Satyendra Jain, Somnath Bharti besides other AAP leaders who have separate cases registered against them under various charges," he claimed in a press conference. The two parties crossed swords after the saffron party felicitated eight of its youth-wing activists who were arrested over the alleged attack at Kejriwal's residence recently.

