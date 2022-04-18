AAP Blames BJP For Clashes In Delhi's Jahangirpuri; Calls BJP A 'Party Of Goons'

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, April 18, blaming the party for provoking communal tensions in the country. Calling BJP a 'party of goons', the AAP leader said that inquiry into the Jahangirpuri violence case will reveal, BJP members' involvement in the attacks.

Atishi told ANI, "BJP rewards goons. Inquiry will prove that BJP workers were involved in the communal attacks that occurred in the national capital and the country".

She questioned, "Why is it that only BJP-led Shobha Yatra's are attacked? While Shobha Yatra led by Arvind Kejriwal, Saurav Bharadwaj, and Manish Sisodia are never attacked".

On April 16, a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, leaving 8 police personnel injured. The police informed that stone-pelting was witnessed and some vehicles were also torched.

AAP welcomes SC order on Ashish Mishra

Responding to the Supreme Court's decision to cancel the bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. the AAP welcomed the decision and said that the incident demanded such action.

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In a recent update to the case, the Bail granted to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of murdering farmers in Uttar Pradesh last year, was cancelled by the Supreme Court today. He has been ordered to surrender in a week.

Delhi violence

An FIR has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act dated April 16. As per the latest updates, 14 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that left nine people injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana warned of strict action against rioters and said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake to patrol.

While condemning the stone-pelting, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for action against those involved. "Appeal to everyone to hold each others' hands and maintain peace," he tweeted.

(Image: PTI)