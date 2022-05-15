AAP Blames BJP For Mundka Fire; Claims Saffron Party Is Linked To Arrested Building Owner

In a massive allegation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that the BJP had ties to Mundka building owner Manish Lakra, under whose supervision illegal industrial activity was carried out. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak presented two photographs showing the accused Manish Lakra, alongside BJP leaders. Pathak alleged that the saffron party's MCD permitted illegal activity because of their 'ties' with Lakra.

"Who is Manish Lakra, in whose building all unauthorized work was happening, today we will expose this. He can be seen wearing a BJP sash and campaigning for the party. The man in the driving seat is Manish Lakra, and can be seen with Master Azad Singh, who has fought the last 3 elections on a BJP ticket from Mundka, he is the former mayor. BJP's MCD has ruined Delhi. BJP's netas have allowed all illegal activities in the city for corruption. BJP's campaign office was also run from this very office in 2015," alleged Durgesh Pathak.

'BJP solely responsible for 27 deaths'

The AAP leader also underlined that the building's fire license was revoked in 2017, yet industrial activity was permitted. "Adesh Gupta needs to answer. Which neta ate up the money to allow it?" he questioned. Pathak further revealed that the Delhi government has ordered a magistrate-level inquiry and will present all proof before the commission.

"Which department is responsible for giving NOCs? If the building is sealed, how will it get a fire NOC? How did you give the building a fire license in 2016, revoke it in 2017, and then permit industrial activity? When the monetary committee sealed the building, how was industrial activity allowed? Is it because Lakra was a BJP affiliate, you patronized this? This illegal activity was permitted because of this. BJP is solely responsible for the 27 deaths," he added.

Delhi Mundka fire

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey building, near the Mundka metro station in West Delhi on the evening of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. More than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said that a few people had to be rescued by breaking the windows and with ropes to bring them out of the burning building. Ultimately, the flames were brought under control after 7 hours. At least 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment. Officials have stated that the bodies of the victims have been severely charred and the identities of only 8 persons has been ascertained.