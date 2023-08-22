Delhi Minor Rape Case: AAP Blames BJP For Delay In Police Action Against Accused

The blame game between the AAP and BJP broke out on Sunday over the late arrest of the now-suspended Delhi government official, identified as Premoday Khakh, who was accused of raping the minor daughter of his dead friend. Attacking the saffron party over Delhi Police’s late action in the case, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) questioned BJP for arresting the accused on Monday (August 21) while the FIR was registered on August 13, 2023.

The accused, along with his wife, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, ordered the suspension of the Delhi government's women and child development department official and also sought a report from the Chief Secretary.

"This heinous crime against a minor girl shakes the conscious of our society as a whole. BJP must answer why the Delhi Police did not arrest the accused immediately when the FIR was registered on August 13, 2023,” AAP said in a statement.

AAP’s reaction came after Delhi BJP secretary and daughter of former BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, Bansuri Swaraj, during a media interaction claimed that the accused officer was a "handpicked" officer on special duty (OSD) to the then WCD minister Kailash Gahlot. Swaraj further attacked the AAP government and slammed it for ordering the suspension of the official despite a case was registered against him a week ago.

Accused to be produced in court today

Hours after the Delhi government's women and child development department official was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor, his wife Seema, who was accused of giving medicines to the minor to terminate her pregnancy, has been sent to judicial custody. According to sources, the accused, identified as Premoday Khakha, will be produced before the Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Tuesday, August 22.

Reportedly, the accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, when she was 14-years-old. In 2021, after the girl was found to be pregnant, the official's wife warned her not to reveal the abuse to anyone and gave abortion pills to her.