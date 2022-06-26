AAP Blames Other Parties For Sangrur Loss; ‘Others Loss Became Simranjit Mann's Gain’

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha blamed other parties for the party's loss in the Sangrur by-poll. He stated the erosion in the vote share of SAD, BJP and INC led to AAP's loss, while the ruling party, to a large extent retained their vote share. In a major setback to AAP, the party's candidate Gurmail Singh lost to Shiromani Akali Dal's (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann by a margin of 5,822 votes. Notably CM Bhagwant Mann vacated the Sangrur seat after he contested from the Dhuri assembly constituency in the assembly polls in 2022 and won.

While Chadha accepted the people's mandate, he said, "We humbly accept Sangrur's verdict. We will certainly work harder. While AAP retained its vote share with a meagre fall from 37% to 35%, all other parties INC, SAD & BJP lost deposits! Vote share: SAD from 24% to 6% INC from 27% to 11% Others loss became Simranjit Mann's gain."

'We have defeated all national parties in the bypoll': Simranjit Mann

SAD (Amritsar) candidate stated his priority will be to raise the economic condition of the people of the constituency and also address the issue of farmers under debt, "This is a great win for our party. We have defeated all national parties in this bypoll". "My priority will be to raise the issue of the poor economic condition of Sangrur including the condition of farmers under debt. We will work with the Punjab government," said Simranjit Mann.

SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated Mann and said, "I sincerely and wholeheartedly congratulate Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann and his party on their electoral victory in Sangrur parliamentary bypoll and offer them our best wishes and cooperation. We bow before the mandate of the people in a true democratic spirit."

Sangrur, a stronghold of AAP since 2014 goes to SAD (Amritsar)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann won the seat in 2014 and again in 2019. Notably, all the assembly seats in the Lok Sabha constituency - Lehra, Dirba, Barnala, Sunam, Bhadaur, Mehal Kalan, Malerkotla, Dhuri and Sangrur - saw AAP candidates win in the 2022 Assembly elections.

CM Mann won by a massive margin in 2014 to defeat SAD candidate Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by 2.11 lakh votes. He again won the seat in 2019 by over 1.10 lakh votes after defeating Congress' Kewal Dhillon.

IMAGE: ANI