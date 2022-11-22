AAP Brazens It Out Even As 'physio' Theory Falls Flat; Continues To Defend Satyendar Jain

AAP continued to be defiant even as it came to light on Tuesday that the person giving massage to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist. Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai defended the VVIP treatment provided to Jain in the Tihar jail. According to him, BJP was raking up this issue to evade accountability for its poor governance in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The polling for the MCD election will take place on December 4 whereas the results shall be declared on December 7.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai remarked, "When Amit Shah was imprisoned in a Gujarat jail, it became a special jail. In India's history, no one else got this facility. This special treatment was for Amit Shah. The CBI put this on record. The issue is not that Satyendar Jain is getting treatment, the issue is that BJP is going to be treated by the people of Delhi on December 4. That's why they are worried."

Accusing BJP of 'defaming' AAP, he added, "You (BJP) are trying to hide behind the sting. But you won't be able to do so as the election has percolated from press conferences and roadshows to the street. You have to answer in the streets. No BJP candidate is able to answer questions". Earlier in the day, sources told Republic TV that Satyendar Jain's masseur is a co-prisoner named Rinku who has been imprisoned in a rape case registered at the JP Kalan Police Station.

CCTV footage exposes VVIP treatment

On November 19, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's jail cell in the Tihar jail which shows that the prison manual was violated. In the videos from September 13, he is seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three other persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service.

This special treatment was flagged by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on behalf of the ED before a special PMLA court on November 9. He highlighted that unknown persons were giving massages to Jain even beyond curfew hours. Subsequently, on November 14, Ajit Kumar- the superintendent of Central Jail no.7 where Jain is lodged -was placed under suspension and 28 other officers were transferred.