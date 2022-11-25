AAP Breaks Silence On Irregularities In Classroom Construction; 'Report Written At BJP HQ'

After the Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) exposed massive irregularities in the construction of classrooms, AAP issued its first response on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hinted at BJP's role in this controversy and claimed that the Vigilance report was written at the party's headquarters. Sisodia also questioned why the report wasn't submitted to him as he is in charge of the PWD at present. On this occasion, he dismissed the charge that AAP leader Sandeep Bharadwaj's suicide had anything to do with being denied an MCD election ticket.

Manish Sisodia remarked, "Their FIR and charge sheet is written in the BJP headquarters. The Vigilance report is written there only. That's why this happens. I was reading in the news that the Vigilance report on the purported scam pertaining to schools has reached the Chief Secretary. It is with the media. It hasn't been sent to the Minister or the CVO. BJP writes the script and gives it to the media. This is happening every day."

Hon'ble Deputy CM Shri @msisodia Addressing an Important Press Conference l LIVE https://t.co/zXw4n6Lfki — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 25, 2022

Vigilance findings

Ahead of the MCD polls, the DoV submitted a report alleging a Delhi school scam to the tune of Rs.1300 crore. The DoV submitted its report related to a complaint dated August 22, 2022, with regard to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report dated February 17, 2020, highlighting glaring irregularities in the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi government schools. While the CVC sent the report to the DoV seeking its comments on the matter, the AAP government kept sitting over the report for two and a half years.

The matter was escalated in August this year as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a report from the Chief Secretary over this delay. In its report submitted to the Chief Secretary, the DoV stated that the "grave irregularities and corruption" in the construction of 2405 classrooms and in 193 schools prima facie hints towards a major scam. Moreover, it recommended a "detailed investigation by a specialized agency".

It also called for fixing the responsibility of the concerned officials of the Education Department and PWD who were involved in the bungling of Rs.1300 crore. The report not only highlighted several procedural lapses but also underlined the role of private entities such as M/s Babbar and Babbar Associates. According to the DoV, the latter attended a crucial meeting on June 21, 2016, in the chamber of the then PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and influenced the Minister for post-tender changes done in the work contracts in the garb of "richer specifications" that resulted in additional financial implications of Rs.205.45 crore.