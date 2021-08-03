AAP, BSP Skip Rahul Gandhi's Opposition Breakfast Meeting At Constitution Club

In a major development, opposition parties on Tuesday organised a key breakfast meeting that was called by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was called in order to discuss the strategy to counter the Centre over the Pegasus Snoopgate Row issue. However, all major opposition parties attended the meeting except Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

AAP, BSP skip opposition's breakfast meeting

The meeting was called by Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club of India in the national capital. The AAP had reportedly stated that it will not attend the breakfast meeting even though it has been opposing the Centre on opposition's common issues like the Farm Laws and the Pegasus Snoopgate. In addition, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had participated in a press conference however his party skipped Tuesday's opposition meeting. The AAP has reportedly stated that it has 'political compulsions' and also since it is gearing up for Punjab polls to contest against the Congress party.

The BSP too has decided to stay away from the opposition's strategy meeting stating that 'there are far other important issues that should be discussed in the meeting. Since the Monsoon Session of the Parliament began, the opposition has repeatedly raised slogans in both houses of the Parliament. According to reports, the Parliament was allowed to function for only 18 hours among the 107 hours. However, the government has stated that it is open to discussing the issues.

List of opposition parties attending the breakfast meeting

Here's the list of opposition parties that attended Rahul Gandhi's breakfast meeting at the Constitution Club: