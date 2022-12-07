AAP Cadres Groove To Manoj Tiwari's 'Rinkiya Ke Papa' Song After Wresting MCD From BJP

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the MCD elections claiming 134 seats, past the halfway mark of the 250-member civic body, the party workers could not keep calm and celebrated their victory in a unique style. In an effort to take a jibe at the singer-turned-BJP politician Manoj Tiwari, the AAP workers were seen grooving for the epic Bhojpuri song "Rinkiya Ke Papa".

Sharing the video of dancing AAP workers, the official Twitter handle of AAP Uttar Pradesh wrote, "We won." Placing the victory sign in the tweet, the party also wrote the Bhojpuri lyrics of Manoj Tiwari's famous song "Rinkiya Ke Papa". The video in which the AAP workers could be seen celebrating the party's big triumph is going viral on social media.

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal-led party workers were seen dancing and cheering on the Bhojpuri song. Interestingly, the song featuring BJP leader Manoj Tiwari was also being played on a big screen. Within a span of a few hours, the video garnered over 36.2K views and 737 retweets.

The celebrations came after Kejriwal-led AAP won 134 wards of the total 250 wards and ended the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) 15-year rule in the capital's civic body.

AAP's unique way of celebrating its victory

This wasn't the first time that the AAP workers were seen celebrating their party's win by targeting BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. In 2020, when the party registered a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP workers danced and cheered to the beats of Tiwari's "Rinkiya Ke Papa".

Stop everything and watch this - @AamAadmiParty supporters seem to be dancing to "Rinkiya ke papa", a famous song by Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi president#DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/A41NTGCxDo — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@insenroy) February 11, 2020

'This is hilarious' reacts netizens

This one is Hillarious 😂😂😂 — Leo (@Tapleemaster) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, AAP workers dance to Manoj Tiwari’s Rinkiya Ke Papa song at the party headquarters after snatching MCD from the BJP after 15 years! 👇🏽pic.twitter.com/OK9VIbOgtv — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 7, 2022