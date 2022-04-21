AAP Calls For SC Action On BJP Councilors For 'allowing Illegal Construction' In Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the demolition drive at Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Speaking after the Supreme Court issued a notice in all the petitions filed pertaining to the Jahangirpuri demolition case, AAP said that the SC must take strict action against those involved in allowing the illegal construction. Earlier in the morning, the Apex Court directed that the status quo will be maintained; i.e. the the stay on the demolition drive will continue until further orders.

Following up on the plea against the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, AAP leader Atishi said that the Supreme Court should take action against government officials who allowed the illegal construction. The AAP leader said that the BJP has been ruling the Delhi municipal corporation for over 15 years and accused them of taking bribes for such illegal constructions. Atishi said, “We hope SC will give strict punishment to those who were involved in allowing illegal construction. BJP councillors do illegal construction.”

“For the last 15 years, they are earning money through this. We hope the SC will take strict action against them,” Atishi said. Furthermore, the AAP MLA went on to call BJP a party of ‘rioters and goons.’ She said that the party would start a survey to reveal people’s take on the BJP in the country. “We will start a survey in Delhi and around the country where BJP does violence, riots, hooliganism. Through this we will come to know what people are thinking about the BJP,” Atishi said. “BJP is a party of rioters and goons. BJP honour rioters,” she added while slamming the party for the demolition drive that came only days after the Jahangirpuri violence.

SC continues stay order on demolition drive

The apex court issued a notice in all the petitions filed pertaining to the Jahangirpuri demolition case earlier today. A bench of the SC comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the anti-encroachment drive that took place in Jahangirpuri on April 20. At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued that this case raises far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance.

When the court questioned him on what is the national importance in this matter, Dave replied that a particular section of society has been targeted. Noting that only area was singled out even as there are 731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi with 50 lakh people, he pointed out that Section 343 of the MCD Act provides for notice to be issued before demolition.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in Court highlighted that the drive to remove the encroachments in Jahangirpuri began on January 19 itself. Rubbishing the religious discrimination argument put forth by the petitioners, he revealed that the affected parties in the Khargone demolition includes 88 Hindus and 26 Muslims. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also argued that notice was not required to demolish stalls, chairs, tables etc. "I will show you instances when notice is not required and illegal structures were given the notice. Traders have moved HC last year and HC had itself ordered demolition", SG Mehta noted.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD