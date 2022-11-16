AAP Candidate In Gujarat Election Kidnapped? Kejriwal Makes Big Claim, Trains Guns On BJP

Amid the campaigning for the Gujarat election picking up momentum, AAP accused BJP of kidnapping Kanchan Jariwala, its candidate from the Surat East seat. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Jariwala was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Explaining the sequence of events in a press briefing, party MP Raghav Chadha stated that the candidate was untraceable since noon on Tuesday after being whisked away by 'BJP goons'. He announced that AAP will take strict action in this regard and lodge a formal complaint with Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer and the police.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha remarked, "BJP has kidnapped AAP's Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala since yesterday morning. He is in the custody of BJP goons. Today, BJP in Gujarat is so scared that it has started kidnapping AAP candidates. This is the murder of democracy in broad daylight. Since yesterday morning, local BJP goons pressurised him and his family to withdraw his nomination. Yesterday was the last day of scrutiny. When Kanchan Jariwala and his family didn't agree, BJP goons took him into their custody and took him to the office of the Returning Officer."

He added, "At the office, they pressurised the RO to take back his nomination. Kanchan Jariwala's proposers were pressurised to say that we didn't sign the form. When there was no ground to reject the nomination, BJP goons took our Surat East candidate Kanchan Jariwala to an undisclosed location. From 1 pm, his phone is switched off. No one knows his location. He is being pressurised to take back his nomination on the withdrawal day i.e. today and tomorrow. They are exerting physical, emotional, psychological pressure on him". Gujarat will go to the polls on December 1 and 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination.



Has he been kidnapped? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2022

AAP eyes inroads in Gujarat

Owing to a series of defections, BJP currently has 109 seats in the Gujarat Assembly as compared to Congress' 59 seats. In the upcoming Assembly election, AAP is seeking to emerge as an alternative in Gujarat where the politics has revolved around BJP and Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has made a slew of promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, an unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, 10 lakh government jobs, a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 for every sarpanch, a monthly allowance of Rs.1000 for every woman aged 18 and above and farm loan waiver.