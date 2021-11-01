AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Goa Today Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Polls In State

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will visit the state on Monday, November 1. This will be Kejriwal's third visit to the state this year. The Party has announced to fight the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce his visit to Goa, "May the importance of our religious places and pilgrimages be in the lives of all of us, may our God bless us and may we see Him, may we find new energy, may we find a new direction. All the brothers and sisters of Goa come to Goa".

आमच्या सगळ्यांच्या जीणेंत आमच्या धार्मीक स्थळांचें आनी तीर्थस्थानांचें व्हड म्हत्व आसा, आपल्या देवाच्या आशिर्वादान आनी दर्शनानूच आमकां नवी ऊर्जा मेळटा, जीणेक एक नवी दिका मेळटा۔



गोंयच्या सगळ्या भावा-भयणींकडेन उलोवपाक हांव फाल्यां गोंयांत येतां۔ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 31, 2021

Earlier on September 20, his visit to the state was focused to raise his voice for the youths' employment opportunities as he claimed that government jobs are available to people with 'money' and 'connections'. Kejriwal has announced free 24/7 electricity and a job guarantee if the party comes to power in Goa.

In a recent update, leaders including Dayanand Narvekar, Babu Nanoskar, Satyavijay Naik, Rajdeep Naik, Ganpat Gaonkar, Dominic Gaonkar, Ritesh Chodankar, and Amit Palekar joined AAP.

TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee in Goa

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who was on a 3-day visit to Goa that ended on October 31, had visited a fish market and three temples and inducted former tennis star Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali and several others into the party on October 30. While Popular Tiatrist Francis De Tuem joined the party in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in Dona Paula, Goa.

Earlier, the TMC said in a press release that the BJP is 'drunk in power' and is damaging the TMC's hoardings across the state further hurting the local businesses in the region. The statement mentioned that the BJP is hurting the livelihood of hundreds of Goans by destroying their business in the process of destroying TMC's branding.

Goa Assembly Polls

Goa is all geared up for the upcoming assembly elections for all 40 Assembly constituencies scheduled to take place in 2022. TMC and the Arvind Kejriwal-headed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are the new political entries who will be contesting the 2022 polls.

(Image: ANI)