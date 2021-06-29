AAP Chief Kejriwal's 'guarantors' Of Promises Made In Punjab Questioned By Akali Dal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is in no mood to provide any respite to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. Taking a dig at the big promises made by party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Tuesday, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema questioned the Delhi Chief Minister on finding a 'guarantor' in party supremo of the state unit Bhagwat Mann. He also expressed shock at the presence of former Inspector General of Punjab Police Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who opted for premature retirement after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the probe report filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by him into the Kotkapura firing case. He joined AAP thereafter.

"I think Kanwar Vijay Pratap sitting beside a CM, in spite of whatever Punjab and Haryana High Court said about him, is an insult to the people of Punjab and the judiciary', said Daljit Singh Cheema, questioning the choices of Arvind Kejriwal.

Court's view on now AAP leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap

On April 9, the Punjab and Haryana High Court came down heavily on the SIT constituted to probe the incidents of firing in Kotkapura and in Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district on October 14, 2015, on anti-sacrilege protestors who were observing dharnas against the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, two days earlier in Bargari village in the same district. Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who was the face of the five-member SIT, was pulled up, and was accused of not being 'blemish free'. Citing an interview he gave to a TV channel during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the court observed that it “shows only one thing that the present investigation has been kept by the respondent no.3 (read Singh) as a political horse to be flogged only at an opportune time, whenever the elections are around the corner or when it otherwise suits him.”

The court then went on to quash the report submitted by the SIT, calling it 'political theatrics'

On June 22, approximately two months after he took premature retirement from his service, AAP inducted him. Delhi Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him as “my officer brother”, during the induction.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arvind Kejriwal during the press conference, in which he was joined by both Bhagwat Mann and Kunwar Vijay Pratap, made some big promises to the people of Punjab. The most significant among the promises are 24-hour electricity, 300 units free for each family, and a waiver on previous power bills.

(Credit-PTI/Kunwarvijaypratapsingh/facebook/ANI)