AAP Claims 10 Lakh Signatures Collected In Door-to-door Campaign Against Arrest Of Sisodia, Jain

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it has collected more than 10 lakh signatures during its door-to-door campaign against the arrests of its leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Following this, a letter will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protest the arrest of Sisodia and Jain, the AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said.

The party had last month kick-started the door-to-door campaign in all the wards of Delhi to collect signatures from the residents. "Our target was to collect 10 lakh signatures and we achieved it on Sunday. Our district incharges, Lok Sabha incharges and councillors were involved in the campaign," Rai said.

Everyone knows that Sisodia and Jain were the people who transformed the education and healthcare system in the national capital, Rai claimed.

"Sisodia transformed the government schools while Jain gave the model of mohalla clinics. People are angry at the fact that these people have been put behind bars," he said during a press conference.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj thanked the people of Delhi for supporting the campaign.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Jain was arrested in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Both resigned from the Delhi cabinet in February.