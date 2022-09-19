AAP Claims Allegations Of Bhagwant Mann Being Drunk & Deplaned In Germany Are 'propaganda'

Amid the Opposition's accusations of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann being deplaned from a Lufthansa flight in Germany because he was allegedly inebriated, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday refuted all such claims by Opposition parties. The AAP in its official statement has claimed that Bhagwant Mann did not board the flight in question as he wanted a change in flight and therefore took another plane directly to Delhi.

After reports that Punjab Chief Minister was removed from a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Delhi triggered a major controversy, the opposition parties claimed that Mann has "shamed Punjabis" across the world. Meanwhile, AAP has termed the allegations against the AAP leader as "propaganda by political parties".

Hitting back at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the accusations, the AAP claimed, "Fake stories are being peddled by the Opposition. It's a propaganda against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann."

Meanwhile, the German airline carrier Lufthansa after receiving multiple requests on Twitter to confirm if Mann was the reason for the delay of the scheduled flight from Frankfurt to Delhi in a vague statement said that the flight departure departed 'later than originally planned' on account of a delayed inbound flight. "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards," the airline carrier said in a tweet message. Notably, no statement was released on Mann being deplaned or not.

Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 19, 2022

Akali Dal questions Mann's absence from AAP's event

Earlier in the day, following media reports of Bhagwant Mann being deplaned in Germany and citing eyewitnesses who claimed they saw him inebriated, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) questioned the Punjab government for being mum on reports involving the Chief Minister. They also asked the party to come clean on the issue.

Questioning AAP over the delay in the Chief Minister's flight, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked AAP to reveal the reason behind Punjab Chief Minister's absence at AAP's national convention. Quoting media reports, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also hinted that the deplaning of Bhagwant Mann from the Lufthansa flight could be a possible reason behind Mann missing the AAP's grand event.

Speaking to Republic TV, Shiromani Akali Dal spokesperson Arshdeep Singh said, "Yesterday, an eyewitness reported that he was drunk and was deplaned from the Lufthansa flight. Being a private company Lufthansa, it is understandable that it does not want to get into any controversy."