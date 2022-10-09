AAP Claims BJP-led MCD Demanding 'unjustified Conversion Charge'; Civic Body Refutes

The AAP on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sent notices to shopkeepers in the city's industrial areas asking them to pay "unjustified" conversion charge, failing which their establishments will be sealed and penalties imposed.

The civic body shot back and rejected the charge, saying "wrong information" is being spread on conversion charge for industrial plots.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak told reporters earlier in the day that this is an attempt by the BJP to "extort" money from businessmen. "Thousands of such notices have been sent to businessmen across Delhi demanding payment of conversion charge which ranges from Rs 1-5 crore," he said, and showed a copy of a notice served by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on the owner of a furniture shop.

For the past one week, BJP leaders and "their officers (MCD officials)" are threatening businessmen with sealing of shops and penalties if they do not pay conversion charge, the MLA from Rajendra Nagar alleged, and warned the BJP that "if you seal any of shop, you will have to face a lot of difficulties".

A senior MCD official, rejected the allegation, and said, the "municipal corporation does not work at the behest of any political party but as per the laid down law and rules of public administration." "Sending notices is a lawful act and a notice is an established legal instrument to inform the concerned about any commission or omission required of him as per law. Sealing is the last recourse the corporation takes to. Moreover, those getting notices are not small traders or shopkeepers but owners of industrial plot in industrial estates and using the industrial plot for commercial purpose," he said.

In a statement, the MCD further said "conversion rates are fixed and notified by the DDA (Delhi Development Authority) and not by the MCD" and added that no arrear has been sought by the MCD, on account of rate revision in 2018.

The MCD is committed to protect the interest of trade and commerce, it said.

"A new fake allegation has been made against the corporation regarding conversion charges levied by the corporation in industrial area. It has been claimed in the allegation that traders were asked to pay conversion tax either in one go at Rs 8,000 per square metre or in installments at Rs 1,000 per square metre for 10-15 years. The corporation would like to make it clear that this is not true," the statement said. The rates for use conversion charge from industrial to commercial were notified by the DDA vide a notification dated February 25, 2009, on the basis of built-up area per square metre, it claimed. Terming the notices allegedly sent to businessmen as "unjustified", Pathak claimed the payment of outstanding conversion charge is based on a new provision that was brought by the civic body through the "backdoor" in 2018.

In 2010, he said, the MCD had notified a new rule for payment of tax in the form of conversion charge by those carrying out commercial activities in the city's industrial areas. It had also provided them the option of one-time payment or installment according to prescribed rates, and at least, 80 per cent of businessmen opted for payment of conversion charge in installments in 10-15 years, Pathak claimed.

"They kept on paying the tax at the end of the year. But, in 2018, the BJP-ruled MCD brought a new rule from backdoor and increased the conversion charge," he said.

After most of businessmen began paying the conversion charge in installments over 10 or 15 years, how can the MCD break this "agreement" with them in the meantime, "is it justified", the AAP leader asked.

The corporations also said that it finds such claims being made "malicious" and denounces it downright. There is no retrospective effect of the revised rate, it said.

"The revised charges are to be paid with the date of its coming into effect in 2018. Further, the amendment in rates, as notified by DDA, is not a new tax but mere revision of rates. Moreover, it was not a backdoor entry, but came in to existence via public notification," the civic body said. Referring to the MCD polls, dates of which are yet to be announced, Pathak said, "When your (BJP) time has come to leave, you have started a move to extort shopkeepers in the name of sealing their shops. The Aam Aadmi Party will not tolerate this. We oppose it tooth and nail."