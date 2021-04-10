AAP Claims BJP Making Promises On Lines Of 'Kejriwal Model' Of Governance In States

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, April 10, said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the only leader with 'a vision for growth' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should discuss schemes with him to improve the lives of citizens. He alleged that all political parties are following "Kejriwal Models" in all the poll-bound States.

Addressing an important press conference. | LIVE https://t.co/oiGaWupb4c — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 10, 2021

BJP makes promises of the Kejriwal Model: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said at a press conference in Delhi that all political parties have pledged to follow the "Kejriwal model" of governance in states where elections are taking place. He added that the Delhi CM has the capabilities to take India in the right direction. He asserted, "Kejriwal is the only leader who has a vision for the country. He understands the problems faced by common people and their needs and the way for development. He has the capability of taking the country in the right direction. Other parties are following his policies. What he promises, he does."

He hoped that the Prime Minister will listen to Kejriwal's views and invited him to tea every 15 days to discuss development models for the country. "I hope the prime minister will take opinions from Kejriwal. Every 15 days, Arvind Kejriwal should be called for 'chai' (tea) to discuss what model can be followed for the country's development and which schemes can be implemented for the betterment of the people."

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the national capital has been a testbed for various growth policies. He claimed, "Whether it is giving 200 units free electricity or free bus rides for women, all political parties are promising these schemes in other states where elections are being held."

PM should discuss development models with Delhi CM: Sisodia

à¤•à¥‡à¤œà¤°à¥€à¤µà¤¾à¤² MODEL à¤•à¥€ à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤œ à¤ªà¤° à¤˜à¥‹à¤·à¤£à¤¾à¤à¤‚!



à¤—à¥ƒà¤¹ à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤…à¤®à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¬à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ 200 UNIT à¤®à¥à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤œà¤²à¥€ à¤•à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾



à¤•à¥‡à¤°à¤² à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤­à¥€ à¤­à¤¾à¤œà¤ªà¤¾ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ FREE TRANSPORT à¤•à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤•à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾



à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€ à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ HOME ISOLATION MODEL à¤•à¥‹ à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤–à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤« à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤—à¤° à¤¹à¤¥à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾- Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/cX9vkjRo4L — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 10, 2021

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal, the AAP minister said, "The BJP has made announcements on the lines of Kejriwal MODEL! Home Minister Amit Shah promises 200 UNIT free electricity in Bengal. BJP promises FREE TRANSPORT for women in Kerala too. PM calls Delhi's HOME ISOLATION MODEL an effective weapon against COVID-19."

In a tweet, Sisodia said that the Centre obstructed several policies introduced by the Delhi government for the welfare of people. The tweet read, "Till now BJP and Central Government in Delhi tried to destroy many policies of the @ArvindKejriwal government by obstructing it. The BJP and the central government should not do this now." (roughly translated)

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: @AamAadmiParty)