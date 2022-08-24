AAP Claims 'BJP Offered Rs 20 Crores To Its MLAs; Threatened To File Fake Cases'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of bribing his party MLAs and threatening them with fake cases if they do not quit the party. In the backdrop of the Delhi excise policy scam probe, the AAP claimed that four of its MLAs were offered Rs 20 crores to join BJP.

"They want to break our MLAs by showing the threat of agencies. They are threatening us with fake cases. Four of our MLAs were offered Rs 20 crores. They were told, if they don't side with BJP, fake cases would be filed against them by CBI and ED," claimed Sanjay Singh at a press conference in Delhi.

Slamming the saffron party, the AAP leader said 'Operation Lotus' will not work in Delhi. "The BJP was able to break state governments in Maharashtra and Bihar, but 'Operation Lotus' will not work in Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party rules. They can break Shinde but not Kejriwal," he said.

'Was offered Rs 20 crores by BJP': AAP MLA

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that a BJP leader offered him Rs 20 crores and promised to 'increase the rate' if he convinced more legislators to quit the ruling party.

"A BJP leader attempted to bribe me, saying either come on our side or a fake case will be filed on you by ED and CBI. He said, 'Rs 20 crore rupees are ready for you if you agree. If you bring more leaders, your rate will increase to Rs 25 crores," Bharti claimed. "The BJP leader told me that they knew Sisodia was innocent and warned of similar raids at my house. They claimed that the Delhi gpvernment would soon fall," he added.

Sanjay Singh also accused the BJP of attempting to sell the nation while Kejriwal worked to save the nation. "(CM Arvind) Kejriwal is concerned about the country but Prime Minister Modi is concerned about breaking MLAs, filing fake cases, and waiving off taxes of his friends. Modi Ji, you are selling the country and Kejriwal is saving the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi liquor scam accused-minister Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter, alleging that no matter what conspiracies play out against him, he would not betray the party.