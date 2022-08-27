Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged corruption in the construction of schools in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that the BJP-ruled central government is trying to shut down the government schools. Calling BJP a party of 'illiterates', he accused the saffron camp of targeting the schools in the capital to demolish the works of AAP done in the education sector in the Capital.

Addressing a media briefing in Delhi, Sisodia said, "Delhi government schools are beyond several private schools. BJP is a party of illiterates and they want to keep the country illiterate. In their own states, they've shut down several government schools. They should investigate why so many schools in their ruling states are being shut down."

Accusing the BJP of targeting AAP leaders, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, "First, they (BJP) raided the Chief Minister's office, then mine four years back. They even registered cases against 40 MLAs but didn't find anything. Then when nothing happened, they sent CBI to my house in a fake excise policy case. However, soon after realising that they will not find anything, they now started to blame us for causing corruption in Delhi schools."

"Between 2015-2021, over 72,000 schools have been shut. Over 51,000 schools were shut in 2018-19 itself," Sisodia claimed, adding, "Private schools are thriving in areas where BJP is shutting the government schools. Those private schools have been built by their own MLAs. Almost 12,000 private schools have been opened in recent time."

'Propaganda, corruption and drama defines AAP': BJP

Soon after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused BJP of targeting the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta on Saturday in another press conference said that the Kejriwal government has mastered performing 'corruption' in the name of work. He also called Kejriwal's government dishonest and said, "Hardcore is not honest."

"Propaganda, corruption, and drama simply define AAP government. They (AAP) makes scheme to scam people," said BJP Delhi president. Quoting the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report, Gupta added, "In the name of making room in the school, the Kejriwal government committed a scam. This was clearly revealed in the interim report of the CVC."

Claiming that the Kejriwal government suppressed the CVC report for nearly 30 months, Gupta said, "It was on July 25, 2019, that I filed a complaint with CVC. On February 17, 2020, the CVC submitted the inquiry report to the Delhi government for action, but the report was suppressed."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a detailed investigation into the construction of classrooms in government schools. The CVC inquiry report, which found gross irregularities and procedural lapses in the execution of the projects, was sent by CVC to the Vigilance Department in February 2020, seeking comments for further probe or action.