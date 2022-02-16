AAP Claims Kumar Vishwas Used 'forged' Video Against Kejriwal; 'Intention To Defame'

After friend-turned-foe Kumar Vishwas made some serious allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rushed to support its supremo on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha accused Vishwas of using 'forged and fabricated' video with the intent of 'defaming and deriding' Kejriwal.

"Malicious, unfounded, fabricated, inflammatory insinuations made by Mr Vishwas are not only demonstrably defamatory but is redolent of promoting hatred, hostility in society and in particular against AAP, as well as supporters as also intending to create a situation of unrest," Chadha said in the tweet. The AAP spokesperson in the following tweet warned media houses against 'publishing, circulating or providing a platform' to disseminate the information, saying 'We shall be found forced to take stringent legal action which shall include the commission of the offences of abetment/ aiding him."

Kumar Vishwas through the means of forged and fabricated video with the devious intent to defame and deride Sh Arvind Kejriwal has been circulating/ publising the said videos. pic.twitter.com/L1qMr5yoew — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 16, 2022

Kejriwal wanted to become 1st PM Of Khalistan: Kumar Vishwas

In a massive allegation ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections, Kumar Vishwas accused Arvind Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab. In a statement, Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal had told him that he will be either CM (of Punjab) or the first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan). Kumar Vishwas who was once the party's significant leader was shunted out from a key post of the party in 2018.

#WATCH | Poet & former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas alleges AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was supportive of separatists in Punjab



"One day, he told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)," Vishwas says. pic.twitter.com/5ccGs9jNn3 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

The controversy has erupted ahead of the 16th state Legislative Assembly in Punjab that will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led SAD. Also, SAD has formed an alliance with BSP.

According to Republic P Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%). The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.