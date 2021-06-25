AAP Claims "no Such Report Exists" After Delhi Oxygen Audit Flags Inflated O2 Demand

Lashing out at the BJP over the oxygen audit interim report by SC panel, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday, claimed that no such report existed. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia claimed that no member of the oxygen panel set up by the SC had signed any such report adding that BJP was only busy in abusing CM Kejriwal. The 5-member sub-group constituted by the Supreme Court submitted an interim report to SC, claiming that Delhi had inflated its oxygen demand by four times its consumption between April-May.

Sisodia: 'No such report exists'

"BJP is abusing Arvind Kejriwal continuously. I want to present the truth that there is no such report. The O2 audit is saying that they did not approve any such report. Is any such report signed and approved by the O2 audit committee? The matter is ongoing in Supreme Court. We all know there was an oxygen crisis in April. You make reports in BJP headquarters," said Sisodia.

5-member committee audits Dehi's O2 consumption

On Friday, an interim report was submitted to SC on the oxygen supply audit of Delhi from April 10 to 21 May. The 5-member SC sub-group committee headed by Dr. Randeep Guleria - AIIMS Director, pointed out a gross discrepancy (about 4 times) in the oxygen consumption claimed (1140 MT) and calculated consumption by the formula for bed capacity (289MT). Flagging four hospitals - Singhal Hospital, Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, ESIC Model Hospital, and Liferay Hospital, the committee said that they claimed extremely high oxygen consumption with very few beds.

Moreover, the report noted that as per the Centre's calculation Delhi's oxygen requirement was 332 MTs and 449.42 MTs, as per Delhi govt's calculation. It was also evident that some hospitals could not differentiate between KL and MT and the same was not examined while projecting 700 MTs, stated the report. The report concluded that Delhi was receiving excess oxygen, while states like Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand, Punjab and even Jammu-Kashmir suffered. Inadequate availability of tankers to transport LMO, slow decantation and holding up turnaround time for containers were also pointed out as reasons for oxygen mismanagement.

Delhi's oxygen crisis

In the second COVID wave, India grappled with acute oxygen supply with Delhi being hit the worst - several hospitals moved the High Court seeking oxygen supply. While the Centre and Delhi govt blamed each other for the ongoing oxygen crisis in the national capital, Railways started 'Oxygen Express' to transport liquid oxygen to the states via green corridors. Delhi, which increased its demand to 900 MT oxygen per day has been allotted only 480 MT by Centre. SC then ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi and constituted an 11-member panel to decide on oxygen allocation to states.