AAP Says Satyendar Jain & Manish Sisodia Cases To 'destroy Kejriwal'; Specifics Unanswered

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha alleged the only agenda of the BJP is to ‘destroy’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal because of his burgeoning popularity post the election win in Punjab.

Following Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s recommendation of a CBI probe into the New Liquor Policy 2021-22 on July 23, the central agency turned into action mode on August 19 and raided Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in Delhi in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22.

‘Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance being targeted’: Raghav Chadha

Education and Health are the two integral parts of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance and BJP is targeting the same, said AAP Rajya Sabha MP. Raghav Chadha added, “To stop Arvind Kejriwal’s progress the Education Minister (of Delhi) was raided and the Health Minister Satyendar Jain was jailed,” thus the BJP and PM’s objective is to destroy the AAP's education and healthcare models in Delhi, in order to annihilate the Kejriwal model, added Chadha.

CBI raids Manish Sisodia's residence

Post registering an FIR, the CBI since the morning of August 19 has been conducting raids at around 20 locations in Delhi including at the residence of Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with the now withdrawn New Liquor Policy 2021-22. Confirming the development on Twitter, Sisodia confirmed and said the truth will be out soon.

The issue came to the fore when the Chief Secretary of Delhi submitted a report to the Delhi L-G about the alleged prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010 and also alleged Delhi government of providing post tender benefits to the liquor license holders for the year 2021-22.

Aspects Sisodia may need to answer:

1 Revenue loss to state government: As per the Chief Secretary's report, a waiver amounting to over Rs 144 crore was allegedly provided on the tendered license fee owing to the COVID-10 pandemic despite the fact, that no such provision was allowed in the tender document.

2. Waiver of Beer import fee: Rs 50 per case was waived on imported beer without taking the necessary permission from the concerned authority

2 Quid Pro Quo: Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi allegedly exchanged favours in return for providing benefits to the Liquor licensees, as mentioned in the report of the Chief Secretary. Accordingly, at the top political level, Manish Sisodia, Minister in charge of Liquor and Finance allegedly was set to receive financial rewards from the Liquor merchants in return for financial favours to the unauthorised Liquor licensees.

