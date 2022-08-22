AAP Claims To Have Audio Of BJP Offer To Manish Sisodia; 'make Name Public' Demands BJP

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's 'BJP offering post' claim, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed that they have audio proof of the same, on Monday. Three press conferences were held by AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh - backing Sisodia's claim, and now, party sources say that they also have recording of the BJP promising to close all cases against Sisodia, if he splits AAP, and joins them.

"It would be good that the AAP makes the audio public, the number and the name of the person public. They are just trying to deflect from the core issue...the core issue is the Delhi Excise Policy case...the core issue is the scam of Rs 174.36 crore. They need to answer that, they are not answering that," said BJP leader RP Singh.

The CBI registered an FIR in the Delhi Excise Policy case, and named Manish Sisodia, who is in charge of the Excise Department, as accused number 1. The FIR was filed after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy of 2021-2022.

Manish Sisodia on BJP's offer; 'Kejriwal my mentor, can't betray him'

It all started with Sisodia, earlier in the day, taking to Twitter to claim that he had received BJP's message to break AAP and join BJP, in return for having all the CBI and ED cases against him closed. In reply, on the microblogging site, he said, "My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do."

Fast forward 5 hours, with a fresh claim of Chief Ministership being offered to him, Sisodia wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal Sir is my political mentor, I will never betray him. I did not come to become CM, my dream is - every child in the country should get a good education, and only then India will become the No.1 country. Only Kejriwal Ji can do this work in the whole country."