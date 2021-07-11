AAP Commemorates Two-year Anniversary Of Congress Defection In Goa; Sends Cakes To 10 MLAs

Taking a dig at the 'non-existent Congress legislative party in Goa, AAP leader Atishi Marlena and other AAP leaders on Saturday, sent cakes to 10 rebel MLAs commemorate the second anniversary of defection of Congress MLAs to BJP, enabling the saffron party to come to power in the state. The cakes which bore an amalgamation of 'hands' symbolising Congress and 'Lotus' symbolising BJP, terming it the 'Congress Janata Party' were sent to 10 MLAs by AAP, condemning the 'dirty politics' in Goa. Vowing to 'clean up' Goa, Atishi said that 70,000 people had joined AAP the past 10 days.

AAP sends cakes to 10 Congress-turned-BJP MLAs

Today marks the 2nd anniversary of the black day of Goan democracy. On 10th July, 2019, 10 Congress MLAs sold peoples' mandate by joining BJP.



This betrayal has made Goans say #LetsCleanGoanPolitics with the broom! pic.twitter.com/BmieMofLGj — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) July 10, 2021

Goa Congress defection

In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. The Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators. With a group of ten Congress MLAs in Goa led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that two-thirds of the Congress Legislative Party — enough to avoid action under the anti-defection law — merged with the BJP. The party had cried foul that it had not been invited to form the government in Goa after the February 2017 Assembly polls despite it emerging as the single largest party.

AAP's 'free electricity' promises

In November 2020, AAP had lashed out at BJP for the hike in power tariff in Goa, suggesting that the BJP government could 'emulate the Delhi power model' to provide free electricity to Goans. Taking it up a notch, AAP invited Goa CM Pramod Sawant and his power minister Nilesh Cabral to visit Delhi to which BJP challenged AAP to an open debate on the Delhi power model versus Goa power model. Later, BJP backtracked as AAP MLA Raghav Chadha landed in Panjim to debate Cabral.

AAP has made electricity its main poll pitch in all states up for polls in 2022. In Goa, the govt has imposed a 5.31 percent increase in electricity tariff to bridge the department's revenue gap, as per reports. The tariff hike which was applicable to both domestic and commercial connections, including low and high tension consumers, was suggested to cover Rs 75.6 crores of the department’s revenue gap of Rs 342 crore. Lashing out at the BJP govt, AAP has promised to provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power. It has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Gujarat where it eyes to make inroads.