AAP Committed To I.N.D.I.A, Won't Separate: Kejriwal After Congress Ditches Ally In Punjab

After the big announcement by the Congress where it stated that it will not go together with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the latter party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has maintained that his party is committed to the I.N.D.I Alliance and its members.

Kejriwal stated, "Aam Aadmi Party is committed to the I.N.D.I Alliance and we will not separate from the opposition alliance 'dharma' under any circumstances."

Clarifying the party's stance on the drugs-related case against Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, the AAP chief said, "AAP government is committed to eliminating drug addiction, but I am not talking about any particular case or person because I do not have the information and only Punjab police have it."

Crackdown on drugs to continue: Kejriwal

Further, Kejriwal spoke about Khaira's arrest and said that the state of Punjab will continue the crackdown against drugs.

He said, "Yesterday I heard a Congress leader was arrested in Punjab in connection to a drugs case. The state police will provide you with all details. However, we will continue our crackdown on drugs."

Congress distances from AAP in Punjab

This comes after party president Mallikarjun Kharge called the Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Warring and asked him to maintain distance from AAP in the state. as per sources.

Reportedly, it has been learned that Khaira's arrest jolted the unity show of the multi-party I.N.D.I.Allliance as the top brass of the Congress party has decided to go solo in the 2024 polls. Reportedly, the party will not hold any joint campaign with AAP in Punjab for the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections.

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira was arrested on Thursday in connection to an almost eight-year-old drugs case which led to the widening gap between Congress and AAP.