AAP Completely Dissolves Haryana State Wing Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In a surprise move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that the party has dissolved its present organisation in Haryana with immediate effect. The party took this strong decision for restructuring the entire state wing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and state assembly elections, scheduled to happen in 2024.

The AAP National General Secretary Organisation Dr Sandeep Pathak made the announcement for the party through a letter, which was shared on the AAP's Twitter handle on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the sudden decision of the party has even confused other political organisations in the state.

Anticipation of complete AAP functionaries to BJP reportedly resulted in the decision

Pathak stated that the decision has been taken to restructure the party's state wing and soon the new organisational structure will be announced.

However, if reports are to be believed there were anticipations that the complete AAP functionaries of the state were planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) within a month. Not only this, but some of the top leaders of the party were also in touch with the Congress Party. The recent mergers of party leaders to BJP and Congress could have badly affected the party.

In order to avoid any kind of awkward situation among the party workers and voters before the 2024 elections, the party decided to dissolve the state wing.

Here, it is pertinent to mention that a complete AAP state functionaries merger with the BJP in Himachal Pradesh was witnessed ahead of the state assembly elections last year and anticipating the same in Haryana the national organisation took this decision.