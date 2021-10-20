AAP Condemns Attack On TDP Offices In Andhra; Says 'Doesn't Bode Well For Democracy'

In solidarity with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, condemned the attack on TDP offices in Andhra Pradesh. AAP, which has no presence in Andhra, stated that this attack on the Opposition does not bode well for democracy. TDP's central office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers.

AAP condemns attack on TDP offices

We condemn the attack on @JaiTDP's offices in Andhra Pradesh.



Nothing justifies such attacks on opposition, it does not bode well for our democracy. https://t.co/ljgTJbl0vA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 20, 2021

TDP offices vandalised

On Tuesday, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu called for a state-wide bandh on Wednesday, alleging that the attack is 'state sponsored terrorism'' and an 'organised crime'. Lashing out at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Nadu alleged that the CM and DGP were in cahoots and had jointly attacked TDP offices. Naidu has also complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and state Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan - seeking additional protection to his party offices.

"I am asking isn't this state-sponsored terrorism? This is clear cut terrorism. Law and order has failed in state. It's an organised crime. There should be a proper inquiry into the matter," said Naidu adding, "The YSRCP gangs came armed with sticks and rods, beating up the TDP activists at its Mangalagiri office. The furniture and the windowpanes were damaged." YSRCP has denied any hand in the attack.

TDP's central office was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers, in protest of TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader K Pattabhiram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Pattabhiram had allegedly made remarks against the Andhra Pradesh CM.

Claiming that the attacks were against Pattabhiram's remarks, the Office of Andhra Pradesh DGP stated, "We will take strict action against attackers and also on those making provocative speeches. Additional forces have been deployed across the state. We request citizens to co-operate in maintaining peace and to not get provoked".

On Monday, former minister Nakka Ananda Babu was served notice by police for his remarks on drug smuggling in the state. The TDP leader had alleged that cultivation and smuggling of cannabis were rampant in the state. Following this, party spokesperson Pattabhiram called Jagan Mohan Reddy as "Jungle Raj" and also criticised the police action.

Last month, clashes broke out between YSRCP and TDP workers in Guntur after the Zila Parishad and Mandal Parishad results were declared. TDP leader Sarada had alleged that YSRCP workers entered her residence and set furniture and six vehicles on fire. In the violence, supporters of both parties were injured.