AAP Condemns Kiran Bedi's Offensive '12'o Clock' Joke; Says 'Sikh Sentiments Hurt'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community at a book launch event in Chennai.



A controversy erupted after a video of the former IPS officer purportedly cracking a "12'o clock joke" on Sikhs at the launch of her book 'Fearless Governance' went viral on Monday.

AAP's Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh condemned Bedi's remarks saying, "When the Mughals were looting India and abducting women, the Sikhs fought them and protected the sisters and daughters. 12 o'clock was the time when the Mughals attack. This is the history of 12 o'clock." He further said, "Shame on the BJP's leaders who have a cheap mentality and make fun of Sikhs instead of giving them respect."

In a party statement, Jarnail Singh accused Bedi of "disrespecting and hurting the sentiments" of the Sikh community. He said it is highly condemnable that Bedi, who hails from Punjab, deliberately made fun of Sikhs.

Demanding an unconditional apology from her, Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh said, "I pity BJP leader Kiran Bedi if she isn't aware of the Sikh history. If she has deliberately tried to defame the Sikh community or make fun of it, then there is nothing more shameful."

Kiran Bedi "seeks forgiveness" for offensive remarks

After her remarks evoked sharp reactions from various quarters, Kiran Bedi expressed regret over her remarks, saying that she has the "highest regard and admiration for the Sikh community."

"I am a devotee of Baba Nanak Dev ji. What I said to the audience even at my own cost (as I also belong here) be kindly not misread. I seek forgiveness for this. I am the last person to cause any hurt. I believe in Seva and loving kindness," she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Bedi posted some abusive responses from some social media users to her remark, for which she had already expressed regret.

"Despite having regretted, I’m receiving very obscene abuses on email, WhatsApp and Twitter handle. I urge the abusers to refrain from doing and not put me into a situation where I may have to place them in the public domain. It will be exceedingly embarrassing for the identity of the abuser’s then," she said.

