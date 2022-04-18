AAP Confident Of Forming Govt In Chhattisgarh; Alleges 'Congress In Cahoots With BJP'

After getting electoral success in Delhi and Punjab, AAP exuded confidence in forming a government in another Congress-ruled state-Chhattisgarh. Flanked by Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and AAP's state in-charge Sanjeev Jha, the party's newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak told the media in Raipur on Sunday that nobody can stop Chhattisgarh from becoming the number one state if a government with the right intent comes to power. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, Pathak is a former IIT Delhi professor who is considered a key strategist of AAP.

Alleging corruption in the Bhupesh Baghel-led government, Sandeep Pathak claimed, "Chhattisgarh is reeling under a debt of Rs.1 lakh crore today. When the Raman Singh government was in power, there was a debt of Rs.48,000 crore. Why are we taking so many loans? We are repeatedly taking loans and indulging in corruption. Corruption has increased in Chhattisgarh to an extent that was not seen in the past. Rs.30-50 lakh is taken for every transfer and posting. This business is going on openly'. He also asserted that the mining mafia has a stranglehold on state politics.

"BJP and Congress are in cahoots with each other. Have you seen any top BJP leader going to jail on corruption charges until now? Have you seen any top Congress leader going to jail on corruption charges until now? Why don't they go to jail even when the government changes? Because they have a setting. This means that when you vote for BJP, the vote goes to Congress. When you vote for Congress the vote goes to BJP. Both these parties are betraying your vote. The people didn't have an alternative so their kho-kho continued," the parliamentarian added.

Pitching AAP as the new alternative in the state, he said, "When Kejriwal will come to Chhattisgarh, he will end corruption here. The governance system will be improved on the lines of Delhi and the formation of a good state will start. Earlier, people didn't have an alternative. Today, people have an alternative which is tried and tested". The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is likely to contest all seats in the next Assembly polls due in 2023.

Political scenario in Chhattisgarh

Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election by winning 68 out of 90 seats while BJP was reduced to a mere 15 seats. This marked a momentous occasion for the party as it ended the 15-year tenure of BJP's Raman Singh as the Chief Minister. While there were 4 contenders for the top post- Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Charandas Mahant and Tamradhwaj Sahu, Baghel took oath as the CM. However, speculation over a change of guard in the state has been rife over the last few months with Deo reportedly seeking to replace Baghel.