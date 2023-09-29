AAP-Congress Faceoff To Have No Impact On I.N.D.I.A Bloc, Says RJD Leader

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said on September 29 that the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress will have no impact on the I.N.D.I.A bloc. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Tiwari said that the minor conflicts take place in the lower levels of the party and they are resolved by senior leaders.

This comes after AAP National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that his party is committed to the alliance even after Congress announced to go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I have heard honourable Kejriwal Ji's statement and the Congress leadership has taken cognisance of it. It will have no effect on the I.N.D.I.A bloc. The conversations took place earlier as well on how Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will come together in different states. How Mamata Didi and Congress will be together? But all this happened," Tiwari told Republic TV.

"We all have the common goal of making a BJP-free India. The I.N.D.I.A opposition is intact and the committees have been established on matters like seat-sharing," he further said.

Kejriwal conveys committment to I.N.D.I.A bloc

"Aam Aadmi Party is committed to the I.N.D.I.A bloc and we will not separate from the opposition alliance 'dharma' under any circumstances," Kejriwal said earlier today.

The AAP and Congress are currently at odds over the arrest of the latter's MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. Khaira was arrested by Punjab Police on September 28 after his house was raided in the case. In response to a question regarding the arrest, Kejriwal said, "AAP government is committed to eliminating drug addiction, but I am not talking about any particular case or person because I do not have the information and only Punjab police has it."

Khaira, on the other hand, alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government of carrying out vendetta politics and accused the CM of being "thirsty for blood."