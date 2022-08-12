After BJP on Friday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over excessive expenditure on advertising, AAP MP Sanjay Singh attacked the Centre over rising prices of daily commodities. Addressing a press conference, Singh also highlighted the increase in the GST on essential medicines required against deadly diseases. He further elaborated on the bank frauds that allegedly took place during the BJP-led NDA government's rule.

Speaking on the rising food prices, the AAP MLA said, "While the price of the edible oil was Rs 52, it is Rs 180 today and in the meantime the price of the oils even went up to Rs 250." Further adding, he said, "The Central government has also added 11 per cent GST on nearly 800 life-saving medicines. The GST was added on medicines required against diseases, including cancer, tuberculosis, heart diseases and kidney infections."

He further elaborated on the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) loan fraud case and said that about 17 banks were fleeced by the company recently. Singh also made similar allegations about the company ABG Shipyard, claiming they committed a fraud of Rs 22,842 crore by duping 23 banks. "The DHFL company that frauded about 17 banks of the country for Rs 42,817 crore, provided Rs 29 crore to BJP as donation." He then asked why the ED and CBI didn't act against this donation and why action was not taken.

Singh's accusations came after BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, earlier in the day, highlighted that only two students got the loan under the aegis of the Delhi Higher Education and Skill Development Guarantee Scheme in the financial year 2021-22 whereas Rs 46,22,685 and Rs 18,81,00,618 were spent on print and electronic media advertisements related to this scheme.

दिल्ली सरकार 2015 से “दिल्ली उच्च शिक्षा और कौशल विकास गारंटी योजना” चला रही है। इसमें एक छात्र को 10 लाख रुपए तक का लोन मिलता है, जिसकी गारंटी सरकार लेती है।

वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में दो छात्रों को ही लोन मिला। वहीं इस साल अरविंद केजरीवाल ने इसके विज्ञापन पर 19 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए। pic.twitter.com/gq3PDtiZBX — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 12, 2022

Faceoff over freebie culture

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about the freebie culture and said that the 'revdi culture' (providing freebies) would take India towards darkness, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal countering PM's statement said that providing quality services to the people can't be considered freebies.

Kejriwal also accused the Centre of waiving off the loans of industrialists and burdening the poor people. He said, "They brought Agnipath Yojna because the Central government is not able to bear the pension for the Retd soldiers. No Government has ever said that they do not have money for national security. The Centre refused to pay for this year's 8th Pay Commission. They are saying they don't have money."