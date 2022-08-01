AAP 'corrupted By Power, Believes In Propaganda Politics', Says BJP's Punjab Unit Chief

Hitting out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Punjab Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party believes in "sheer propaganda and publicity" and alleged that the party spent Rs 42 lakh to do “propaganda” of saving Rs 21 lakh in the name of presenting a paperless budget in the state of Punjab.

“The AAP is nothing but a political outfit that believes in sheer propaganda and publicity. The so-called much hyped paper-less budget saved 21 lakh and a whopping 42 lakh were spent by the AAP government to do propaganda that 21 lakh has been saved,” state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Economics seems to be really not a forte of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann," he added mocking the Punjab CM. Further, slamming the AAP-led Punjab government over the law and order situation, Sharma said that the state government has touched a new low. "The law and order situation has touched a new low and there is fear psychosis in the public. No one is feeling safe," the BJP leader was quoted by ANI as saying.

Claiming that the AAP government is corrupted by power, the BJP state chief said, "AAP needs to humble up and govern with respect and responsibility. Power has absolutely corrupted them and the ministers are going berserk in the garb of inspections." Sharma claimed that BJP is the only party in the country that can bring peace to the state.

Pitching for a BJP government, Sharma added, "In the coming days, the only party which will be able to deliver justice and peace is BJP in the state. We are very sure that the public will give AAP a befitting defeat in the next elections and we will form the government."

Meanwhile, the BJP in the state has made all arrangements for Amrit Mahautsav on the 75th anniversary of Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also encouraged every Indian to celebrate this year by putting national flags on their houses under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, which is scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 15.