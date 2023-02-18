AAP Councillor Dances Atop Vehicle At Hoshiarpur Civic Body Premises; Video Viral

A video has emerged from Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation Office in Punjab where an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor is seen dancing atop his car while playing loud music on the corporation's premises, according to local reports.

The video, which has gone viral, shows Anmol Jain, AAP councillor from Ward no 40, dancing to the tune of music along with a youth sporting turban. The incident reportedly took place on Friday. The two are also seen hugging each other.

Speaking to local media, Jain said that he was enjoying himself and was not no intoxicated as claimed by some. The AAP leader stated that he was making a video for posting on social media.

Note: Republic TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the Twitter video.

@ArvindKejriwal @bjppunjab @aapunjab @BhagwantMann @INCIndia punjab #hoshiarpur ke halat itne khrab ho gye municipal corporation office ke ander hi #Aap councillor dance kr rha apni gaddi ke upper Chad kr.logo ke mutabik sharab pi rakhi thi.shrabi minister shrabi counsellor. pic.twitter.com/wdJYGH3yoE — Sumit Attri (@Er_Attri) February 17, 2023

Punjab: Opposition seeks arrest of AAP MLA after vigilance bureau nabs his 'aide'

In another development, Opposition Parties in Punjab demanded AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta's arrest, a day after the Punjab vigilance bureau arrested his alleged close aide in a bribery case.

On Thursday, Rashim Garg was arrested following a complaint lodged by the husband of a Ghuda village head in Bathinda who alleged that the accused was demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh. He was caught red-handed with Rs 4 lakh by a team of the vigilance bureau.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal have demanded the arrest of the AAP legislator and accused the state government of saving him. Bathinda Rural legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta, however, has denied having any association with Garg.