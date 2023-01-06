'AAP Councillors Drunk, Attacked With Sharp Objects': BJP Makes Big Claim On MCD Ruckus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the MCD House was adjourned without electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor amid a ruckus. The saffron party alleged that AAP councillors were "drunk" and attacked its leaders with "blades".

In a joint press conference, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said, "The chaotic scenes witnessed in the Municipal Corporation House have never happened before. This was done by those who have come to power by calling themselves anarchists. Arvind Kejriwal also calls himself an anarchist."

She further stated that the chaos was created by AAP councillors over the presiding officer's decision to administer the oath to the 10 aldermen first. "Women councillors were also misbehaved with," she alleged.

"Section 33B(1) of the Municipal Corporation Act has been brought into action. Delhi LG VK Saxena has exercised his power and nominated people and Chairperson to the house. There was a conspiracy that AAP will not allow smooth functioning and thus they created a ruckus," Lekhi said.

Speaking on the ruckus, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari remarked that AAP "goons" turned the proceedings of the House into a black day. "The goons of the Aam Aadmi Party had come with full preparation. They had sharp weapons like blades, with which they attacked the BJP corporators. Many of them had come drunk. They had come with the intention of creating a ruckus," he alleged.

'BJP councillors struck with sharp object'

Another saffron party MP Parvesh Verma said that two BJP councillors Anita and Inder Kaur were surrounded by AAP male councillors. "Five of them jostled around Inder Kaur. With a sharp object, they struck her and she suffered a cut. When Anita came to her rescue, she also suffered a cut," he alleged as the councillors showed their injuries.

Chaos ensued during the meeting as AAP councillors and legislators raised slogans and entered the well of the House when BJP councillor Satya Sharma, the presiding officer, began the process of administering oaths to the 10 aldermen.

The AAP councillors disrupted the proceedings and stood on the tables. They also got into a heated altercation with their BJP counterparts. Amid the shambles, both sides alleged 'manhandling' by the other camp.