AAP Counters Congress' Anti-farmer Jibe; Asks 'Why Penalise Stubble Burning In Punjab?'

Responding to Congress' taunt on Delhi pollution, AAP on Monday, termed Charanjit Channi-ruled Punjab govt as anti-farmer. Stating that the Punjab govt was penalising farmers instead of providing solutions to stubble burning, AAP cited the Supreme Court's censure. Touting its own bio de-composer scheme, it urged Punjab govt to distribute it freely as it does in Delhi. The Supreme Court has lambasted the Delhi govt for inaction to curb pollution in the national capital, accusing it of pushing off the blame on farmers and not taking adequate measures.

AAP: Congress's 'anti-farmer' face

Congress: 'Will AAP take steps?'

Hailing the Supreme Court's observation on stubble burning and air pollution, Congress slammed AAP for needlessly wasting money on PR and popularity stunts instead of tackling the real issues. Stating that the Kejriwal govt was diverting attention from real issues, Congress urged Delhi to hold its govt accountable. It also termed AAP as 'anti-farmer' as Delhi govt had cited stubble burning as the main cause for pollution.

SC orders mass work from home

Stating that the Delhi govt was making 'lame excuses' on curbing air pollution, the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana on Monday, ordered work from home throughout the NCR. SC also urged states to persuade the farmers to stop stubble burning for a few days. Ordering the Centre and state govt to hold an executive committee meeting by Tuesday evening, the bench adjourned the matter to Wednesday. The SC bench of CJI NV Ramanna and Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant are hearing pleas on Delhi's air pollution as its air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category, recorded at 342.

SC concluded that the major culprits of pollution are - Construction, Industries, vehicular traffic, while stubble burning was a lesser cause. With Centre asserting that stubble burning amounted to 10% of the pollution, SC noted that the Delhi govt's affidavit was only accusing farmers for pollution. The bench asked, "Are you trying to put blame on municipal corporations? Are you trying to pass the buck?".

Pulling up Haryana also, SC said, "Your affidavit is too loud on the fines imposed on farmers for stubble burning. But, this is completely silent on the incentives given to the farmers in order to encourage them not to burn stubble". The SC maintained 'We aren't concerned with the politics, just want the pollution to come down'. The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 AM.