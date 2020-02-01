AAP Cries Conspiracy After Firing In Jasola; Accuses BJP Of Attempt To Delay Election

A few hours after another man opened fire in the national capital on Saturday, AAP lambasted BJP for the deteriorating law and order situation. Recalling that his party had written to the Election Commission as well as the Delhi police, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah were conspiring to delay the elections by fomenting trouble. Thereafter, he highlighted the incident of violence in Jamia. The AAP MP expressed his surprise that there was such a dangerous situation in Delhi on a day when the Budget was presented in the Parliament.

Sanjay Singh stated, “We had written to the Election Commission and Delhi police that the BJP is planning big trouble in Delhi. There is a conspiracy by BJP and Home Minister to delay the elections. First, you saw what happened in Jamia. There, a criminal opens fire. Today, another criminal has opened fire. I am astonished that there is no law and order in the national capital at a juncture when the Budget session is going on. Anyone is opening fire anywhere.”

The firing incident

Singh’s reference was to an incident that occurred in the Jasola area. Scores of people have been camping in the nearby area to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Fortunately, no one was injured. The gunman is currently being quizzed by the police. As per ANI, some women have formed a human chain subsequently.

#WATCH Delhi: Man who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been taken away from the spot by police. The man claims to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). pic.twitter.com/6xHxREQOe1 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Delhi: Women form a human chain at Shaheen Bagh where a man, claiming to be one Kapil Gujjar, fired bullets today. No injuries were reported in the incident of firing. The man has been taken to a police station. pic.twitter.com/4poQKMQEql — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

