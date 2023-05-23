AAP Cries Foul, Alleges 'BJP Not Letting States Work, Made Democracy A Joke'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press briefing with his counterpart Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal as a part of Kejriwal's nationwide tour to garner support for his fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Atishi.

AAP leaders Kejriwal and Mann claimed that BJP has been targeting various states where it does not hold the power and stopping them from using authority.

AAP national convenor Kejriwal said, "In 2015 when we formed government in Delhi for the first time, the Union government brought a simple notification and snatched all our powers away. After eight years of constant efforts when the people of Union territory won, just after some days again a new ordinance was brought by the Centre to restrict our authorities. They passed this ordinance after the Supreme Court closed for its vacations."

'Centre has made a joke of democracy': Kejriwal

Kejriwal alleged that the Centre has made a joke of democracy and listed ways how BJP uses unethical means to come into power.

"They have made a joke of the democracy. Where they are not able to form their government, the BJP purchases the MLAs, threatens them, uses the law in an unethical way, or uses the powers of Lieutenant Governor for all wrong reasons", he said.

Backing Kejriwal's allegations, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also slammed the BJP-ruled government and spoke on how the Centre is not letting states function freely and is acting as a hindrance.

'Centre creates problems for non-BJP states': Bhagwant Mann

Speaking about his own turf, the Punjab CM said, "To get powers in their hands, they can go to any extent. I have 92 out of 117 MLAs, which is a very big mandate. Still, to get my budget session executed, I had to move Supreme Court. It stated that Governor must not interfere. They create a lot of problems for us."

He added, "Now it has put another obstacle in front of the Delhi government. I recently got a letter from Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan that the Centre is not letting the bills to be passed."

Mann reiterated Kejriwal's statement and said that it is a 'joke of democracy' if the country has to be run just by Lieutenant Governors and the Prime Minister.

He said, "I would like to ask if the country is supposed to be run by 30 to 31 LGs and one Prime Minister, then what is the need for elections where a lot of money is spent? What is the purpose of elected MLAs and legislators then? This is a clear joke of democracy."