AAP Cries Foul On Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's Arrest; Alleges 'vendetta Politics' By BJP

Soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the Liquorgate case, enraged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders fumed over CBI's action and reactions started pouring in from the party leaders one after the other.

The party leaders hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of dictatorship.

AAP party, through its Twitter handle, said, "Black day for democracy! BJP's CBI arrested the world's best education minister, who shaped the future of millions of children Manish Sisodia in a fake case. BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry."

AAP accuses PM Modi of dictatorship

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responded through his Twitter handle, "Manish is innocent and his arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger."

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh said, "Modi ji's government has arrested the best education minister of the country and this is a crime. This is the height of dictatorship. You committed a crime. You have arrested the best education minister, who was working too hard to build the future of lakhs of students of Delhi. God will never forgive you for arresting Manish Sisodia in a baseless false case. Do you have the guts to take action against your friend Adani? No, you are afraid. You are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal, afraid of his popularity, afraid of the policies of his government. Your dictatorship will definitely end. Crores of people are watching this and you will be answered when time comes."

AAP MLA Atishi said, "BJP's CBI-ED is investigating allegations of Rs 10,000 crore scam, but they could not present a proof even after appointing 500 officers in 1 year. The CBI will not be able to prove corruption of even one rupee in the court. Today they will arrest one Manish Sisodia, tomorrow 1000 Manish Sisodias will stand up for the truth. This is the dictatorship of BJP, they have agencies in their hands, so they can arrest, but eventually truth will prevail."

Expressing his rage over the arrest, MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Consider this action as a conspiracy under the script written in BJP's headquarters. We had told you a year ago that Satyendar Jain will be arrested and it happened. Today Manish Sisodia has been arrested. The decision of arresting Manish Sisodia is not according to the law, this is only influenced by politics."

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai took to Twitter to respond by saying, "This is a black day in India's democracy. Modi ji you are befriending Adani, but arresting Manish Sisodia. The country will definitely remember you for this great work. You can repress with use of power, but you cannot suppress the voice of truth."

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "Manish Sisodia is an innocent man. These are malicious, fabricated charges against him with only objective to finish AAP and Arvind Kejriwal."

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said, "BJP has well understood that if anyone in this country can defeat it, it's only Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party. That's the only reason they are hellbent on stopping it any way they can. The people of the country are watching the dictatorship of Narendra Modi. Today the staunch, honest and patriotic education minister of Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's arrest has proved that Modi ji does not want to see the country moving forward on the politics of issues. We are followers of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh, will not be afraid, will not stop!"

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha wrote on Twitter, "Manish Sisodia's arrest is dictatorship. Modi ji did not do well by arresting the best education minister of the country. This dictatorship will end soon."

AAP's Somnath Bharti said, "The central government should have asked education ministers of every state to learn and follow Manish Sisodia's vision, so that the government schools of the whole country should become fine. But today the future education minister of the country is being arrested. In 2024, the people of the country will take revenge from the BJP."

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar tweeted, "The day will be written in black letters in the history of Indian politics. BJP's arrogance will kill BJP. BJP's dictatorship is at its peak. Manish Sisodia, who brought revolution in education has been arrested."