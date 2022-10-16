AAP Cries Foul Over CBI Summons To Manish Sisodia, Proclaims 'he'll Be Arrested Tomorrow'

After Manish Sisodia was summoned by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) to appear before the central agency on October 17 in the Delhi liquor scam case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the Deputy CM will be arrested on Monday.

Addressing a press conference after the CBI summoned Manish Sisodia, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Manish Sisodia has been called by CBI tomorrow. And tomorrow, the central government’s CBI will arrest Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. It was claimed that an excise scam of Rs 10,000 crore happened in Delhi, Manish Sisodia earned Rs 10,000 crore in this so-called scam."

Bharadwaj added, "As of now, the CBI and ED have raided at least 500 places. They raided Manish Ji’s house and they got nothing." The AAP leader said that agencies raided Sisodia's village but recovered nothing. Anticipating the arrest of Manish Sisodia on Monday, Bharadwaj claimed that the development is not related to the Excise Policy case but to the Gujarat election.

The AAP MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash said, "There is a straight fight between AAP and BJP in Gujarat. The BJP is anxious and it is seen everywhere. To stop all the Gujarat poll-related engagements of Manish Sisodia, tomorrow Manish Sisodia will be arrested by them."

Bharadwaj added that by arresting the AAP leaders the BJP government feels that they are weakening the Kejriwal-led party in Gujarat. "The more leaders you arrest, the stronger AAP will emerge in Gujarat," he added.

Manish Sisodia who has been named the number 1 accused in the Delhi liquor scam case, was summoned by the CBI to appear before the agency on Monday. Taking to his Twitter, Sisodia recalled all the earlier raids and said that the central agency got nothing. "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, but nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation."

Notably, Sisodia, who is in charge of the excise department, has been under the scanner for alleged 'deliberate and gross procedural lapses' which provided undue benefits to the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22 in Delhi, according to the central agency. It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the Excise Policy and undue favours were extended to the license holders including waiver or reduction in license fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval.