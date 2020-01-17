AAP Dares Centre To Give Them Police Control, Claims To Solve Nirbhaya Case In 2 Days

A Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain while speaking to the media on Friday claimed that they can put an end to the longstanding Nirbhaya case within two days if they could control the Delhi police. This comes after the reporters were questioning the minister over the alleged delay in Nirbhaya case from Delhi government's end. Jain stated that he cleared the file within “two hours” of receiving it and has asked the judiciary to punish the convicts in the “strictest” form possible.

AAP Minister on having control over Delhi Police

Speaking to the media, a cabinet minister in Delhi's g government, Satyendra Kumar Jain said, “I received the file and I cleared it within two hours. I have written in the file that the convicts should be given the strictest of all the punishments possible.”

When asked about Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi’s allegations on AAP government he said, “I don’t want to get into the politics of this, the issue is strictly judicial. Whatever procedure is a part of our end, we are doing it with the utmost pace. We have not asked to show even an ounce of mercy towards the convicts, we have asked for strict justice.”

When the media persons asked him about the allegations against the Delhi govt once again, he added, “There is nothing in Delhi govt’s hand. The police are not in our control. Police are not under me, if we had any control over them, we can get done with these things in two days' time.”

Kejriwal’s claim for having police control

Earlier, when the Jamia and JNU incidents had broken out over the anti-CAA protests, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said a similar thing. Talking about Delhi Police’s role he mentioned "I don't blame Delhi Police. They are very capable. They get orders from above to not move. Let them work freely. Staff under an honest government will work wonders”. He added, “Give us police control for two days, you will see results”.

New death warrant for Nirbhaya victims

Delhi's Patiala House on Friday issued a new death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The four rapists will now be hanged till death on February 1 at 6 am. Previously, the Court had given an order for January 22 at 7 am. In a reprieve to Nirbhaya's parents, President Ram Nath Kovind, on Friday, rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded his mercy petition to the president last night, recommending its rejection. On Wednesday, the Tihar jail officials successfully conducted a dummy execution in Jail number 3 where the convicts will be hanged to death. The convicts are set to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru, the convict for the 2001 Parliament attack was executed in 2013.

