Count Us Out...: AAP To Boycott New Parliament Building Inauguration After TMC, CPI

After the TMC and CPI, the Aam Aadmi Party has now decided to skip the inauguration of the new Parliament building, which is slated to be done on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The boycott is being done on the demand that the inauguration of the newly-constructed Parliament building should be done by the President of India and not by the prime minister.

AAP has also accused the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that it’s a gross insult of the President of India to not invite her to the inauguration of the building.

AAP leader and member of Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to announce the decision to boycott the inaugural event. He wrote in Hindi, saying, “Not inviting Her Excellency the President Mrs Droupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. Aam Aadmi Party will boycott the inaugural event in protest against Modi ji not inviting Her Excellency the President.”

Congress likely to boycott the inauguration

The upcoming inaugural event of the newly-constructed Parliament House has led to political conflict. Earlier, Trinamool Congress and CPI announced that they will not take part in the inaugural event, as a mark of protest against the government for not inviting the President to inaugurate the building.

AAP's decision to boycott the inauguration has come amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the AAP-led government in Delhi over the control of administrative services in the national capital. The faceoff between the Delhi and the central government has already taken a massive political turn, after other opposition parties including the TMC, DMK, and the JD(U) came in support of AAP against the BJP-led central government.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders are on a mission to seek maximum support from the opposition parties against the Centre’s ordinance, which took away the power of transfer-posting of the officials of Delhi from the Delhi government.

संसद भवन के उदघाटन समारोह में महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मूर्मू जी को आमंत्रित न करना उनका घोर अपमान है।

ये भारत के दलित आदिवासी व वंचित समाज का अपमान है।

मोदी जी द्वारा महामहिम राष्ट्रपति को आमंत्रित नही करने के विरोध में @AamAadmiParty उदघाटन कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार… — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 23, 2023

Earlier, announcing the TMC’s decision to boycott the event, party’s parliamentarian Derek O'Brien stated, “Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that.”

“For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” the TMC MP said, referring to Prime Minister Modi. CPI General Secretary D Raja has also stated that his party will not attend the ceremony.

Apart from these major political parties, Congress is also likely to skip the event. However, the party has not officially confirmed the decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony. Pertinently, the whole boycott event started after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 21 tweeted saying that the President should inaugurate the new Parliament building and not the Prime Minister.