AAP Declares Support For Opposition’s Vice Presidential Candidate Margaret Alva

With just days to go for the Vice President Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its support to joint Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. Speaking to reporters, AAP MP Sanjay Singh announced that the party had decided to put its weight behind the senior Congress leader for the post.

"We will support the Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential polls," said Sanjay Singh. Notably, Alva had met AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek his support ahead of the elections on July 23.

Earlier today, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also announced that the party is extending its support to Margaret Alva. As opposed to the Presidential Elections, most Opposition parties have swung in favor of their joint candidate, barring the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Despite harboring strong resentment against former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was at loggerheads with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC has refrained from backing his opponent Alva and has decided to abstain from voting in the Vice Presidential elections altogether.

Meanwhile, Alva wrote to all MPs urging them to rise above their party lines and vote for her on August 1. "I’ve written to Members of Parliament, across parties, explaining why I think the VP election on August 6 is not just another election but must be seen as a referendum on how Parliament is being run. The MPs have the power to bring about change. I’ve urged them to use that power," she said.

Vice Presidential Polls 2022

The Election Commission has announced that the next Vice Presidential election will be held on 6 August 2022 and the counting of the votes will also be held on the same day. While the NDA has fielded former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the joint Opposition has picked ex-Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva. The term of office of the 13th Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu will end on August 10, 2022. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college where Members of Parliament from both Houses of Parliament - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - will cast their vote. The voting is done by secret ballot.