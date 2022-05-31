AAP Defends Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Ahead Of Court Hearing: 'BJP Using Its Pawns'

Ahead of the court hearing in the 2017 hawala case, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday defended Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The AAP leaders came forward to claim that the case levelled against Jain was politically motivated. Terming it a ‘bogus case’, AAP stated that the minister will avail relief from the court. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a case related to hawala transactions linking to companies owned by him.

Satyendar Jain is set to be produced at the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital at 12 PM today. Ahead of the court hearing, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj came forward to dismiss the case and said, “BJP and ED alleged that the hawala transactions happened in some companies between 2015-17. Satyendar Jain resigned from that company in 2013. So, he has nothing to do with that company.”

“ED summoned him eight times now and has not got anything in this case. This is an eight-year-old case with nothing new in it,” Bharadwaj said. Further speaking on the case, the AAP leader claimed that the arrest was politically motivated. “They are targeting him as he is Himachal in-charge. They want to stop AAP in Himachal. AAP’s graph is increasing in Himachal and the BJP is scared. There is incumbency in Himachal for BJP and they are even considering changing their CM,” Bharadwaj further added. He stated that the Delhi Health Minister will get relief from the court.

'This is a bogus case': AAP MLA

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi also came forward in support of Jain and slammed the Central government over the arrest. “The BJP government use central agencies against AAP ministers, MLAs & leaders. This is not the first case of AAP leaders. There are over 100 cases of various leaders. But they didn't find anything in those cases. AAP leaders were acquitted in every case,” Atishi added.

“It is an eight-year-old case. Satyendar Jain gave his resignation from that company in 2013. Now, this is happening because of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. The BJP is scared and they have opened the case again just for political reasons,” the AAP MLA added. “This is a bogus case,” she further said, while adding that Jain will be acquitted by the court.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi wing wrote, "Modi ji, if you are getting scared of a 10-year-old party, then why don't you leave politics?

"'BJP is using its pawns': Sanjay Singh

AAP leader and RS member Sanjay Singh also slammed the case against Jain and stated that the arrest was made to defame the party ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections. Speaking to Republic TV, Sanjay Singh said, “This is a false and old case. Satyendar Jain has appeared in front of the ED multiple times in this regard. This case is because of the Himachal elections,” he said.

“Satyendar Jain is AAP's Himachal in charge and this case was brought to defame AAP. BJP is using its ‘pawns’ in this case. Jain had recently got clean chit by the CBI in the disproportionate assets case.” Singh further added. “It took so much time for ED? You wake up from your sleep just before elections?” the AAP leader further said slamming the ED over Jain’s arrest.

Singh further went on to list incidents in the past and claimed that the AAP leaders and ministers were being targeted by Central agencies. “Raids on Delhi CM by the CBI. Earlier, 40 people were sent to catch Somnath Bharti's dog. UP CM has lodged cases against me. They have the agencies with them, they do what they want. We will fight the case legally,” Singh said attacking the BJP government. “Jain will soon be out as it's a baseless case,” he added.

ED arrests Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain was arrested by ED on May 30. ED sources on Monday stated that Jain, 57, was arrested by the agency from their office in Delhi after he was ‘evasive’ during questioning. Jain, who is the minister of Health, Home, Power and PWD, among other departments, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will be brought to the court today.

Last month, ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him. The ED had initiated a Money Laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Satyendar Jain and others in 2017 under the provisions of Section 109 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act. An investigation by ED revealed that during the period 2015-16 when Satyendar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route.

