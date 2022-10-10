AAP Defends Gujarat Chief's Casteist Abuse At PM; 'Is BJP Taking Revenge On Patidars?'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues to defend its Gujarat President Gopal Italia after he hurled a casteist slur at Prime Minister Narendra Modi used other expletive references against him.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday addressed a press conference stating that if Italia had used undecent words he should be punished, but BJP should answer his questions first. "The people of Gujarat need a report of what the saffron party has done in the state in the last 27 years of its regime," Chadha said.

AAP Defends Gopal Italia, slams BJP

Addressing the press brief, Chadha said, "If AAP leader Gopal Italia has made any objectionable remark referring to anyone, strict action should be taken against him and he should be jailed. But before that, BJP should answer the questions that Gopal Italia is raising. Today 6.5 crore Gujaratis are asking questions from the state government ranging from inflation to unemployment, from corruption to illegal liquor businesses running in the state".

"Italia only wants that every middle-class Gujarati family should get a good education, health facilities, and free electricity. He is talking about the best interest of 6.5 crore Gujaratis but BJP today wants to make an issue of his old so-called video only to deviate the people of the state from the real issue," he said.

Raghav Chadha added, "We are getting calls and people are asking if BJP is attacking Gopal Italia only because he comes from the Patidar community. A few years ago today, a huge movement took place in Gujarat, where the Patidar community had started a movement against the saffron party. Is BJP taking revenge for that movement from Gopal Italia today?"

Republic confronts Gujarat AAP chief over his 'casteist abuse' at PM

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Italia took a u-turn and denied using any bad words in the video, accusing BJP of doing no work in the state in its tenure of 27 years. When asked about the 'C-type aadmi' remark, he claimed that 'C' means 'clean' as the BJP government has cleaned the pockets of common people. He also stated that he hasn't received any notice from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

"BJP has been ruling Gujarat for so many years and now that the assembly elections are coming, the people here are asking the saffron party what they have done in the last 27 years in terms of employment and inflation. They don't have any answers and in response, they are saying to watch some videos of Bhopal," said Italia.

"I have not used any bad words in the video. 'C' means clean and I meant BJP at the Centre and the party leaders have cleaned the money out of common people's pockets. They give money to their industrialists' friends and waive off their loans. I don't know anything else but the people want accountability for the last 27 years," he added.

In a shocking clip shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya, Italia can be heard saying, "PM Modi you are a 'neech' person. I want to know from you all if any Prime Minister in the past has done this type of drama before elections. This 'neech' type of person is doing a roadshow."

#RepublicExclusive | Republic confronts AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia who hurled 'casteist abuse' at PM Modi. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/j3AgCsx0mC — Republic (@republic) October 10, 2022

(Image: RepublicWorld)