AAP Defends Satyendar Jain After ED Raids; 'nothing Was Seized, BJP Spreading Rumours'

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that the 'rumours' of cash and gold coins being seized from Delhi minister Satyendar Jain are being spread by the Centre to save their face as nothing was recovered from him. This is after the ED shared pictures of the almost Rs 2.8 crore cash and 1.8 kgs in gold coins seized from the aides of Jain who were raided on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Nothing was found during the raid. So how to save face? They spread fake rumours that cash and gold coins were recovered. They are not saying what was found in Satyendar Jain's house. The seizure memo of the ED raid was given to the wife and daughter of Satyendar Jain. In the memo, it was mentioned that various documents, one digital device, and Rs 2,79,200 was recovered during the search. However, the same was not seized."

He said that 2.70 lakh from the AAP leader's house was not seized because it was accounted cash. "It means a clean chit. To save their face, BJP spread rumours about crores being seized."

The Enforcement Directorate recovered stashes of cash along with gold coins and bars from aides of Satyendar Jain. The 57-year-old leader was arrested on May 30 under the Preventional of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) sections. He is currently in ED's custody.

Rs 2.23 crore was recovered from Ram Prakash Jewellers, Rs 41.5 lakh and 133 gold coins weighing 1.8 kgs from Vaibhav Jain and Rs 20 lakh from GS Matharoo.

BJP challenges Kejriwal's 'clean chit'

Following recoveries from the residences of Jain's aides, the BJP has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to justify his 'clean chit' to the Delhi minister. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala slammed AAP for harping over being the 'cleanest party' and asked why 'Health-turned-Hawala minister' Satyendar Jain's resignation was not sought.

"The man who claims to wear the cleanest clothes of 'honesty', today, another example of his purported honesty has come to the fore. Kejriwal Ji says he is the most honest, his party is the most honest, and here is an example of it. Around Rs 2.8 crore cash, 2 kgs gold, and 133 gold coins have been recovered from his closest aide, Satyendar Jain, and his associate," said Poonawalla.