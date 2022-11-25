Last Updated:

AAP Delhi Leader Commits Suicide At His Residence; BJP Claims 'he Was Denied Ticket'

The AAP leader and Trade Wing Secretary, Sandeep Bharadwaj committed suicide on Thursday, November 24 at his residence in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Republic


The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Trade Wing Secretary, Sandeep Bhardwaj committed suicide on Thursday, November 24 at his residence in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area. According to the close aides of the AAP leader, Bharadwaj was about to get a ticket from the party for the upcoming MCD elections, but it did not happen and since then he was upset. 

According to the Delhi police, no suicide note has been found at the residence of Sandeep Bhardwaj. The police have launched inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC. "A worker of the AAP Party, Sandeep Bhardwaj yesterday died by suicide at his residence. Inquest proceedings U/s 174 Crpc are being conducted. He was secretary of AAP trade wing, Delhi & owner of Bhardwaj Marbles at Rajouri Garden," Delhi police said, ANI reported.

Arvind Kejriwal expresses condolences 

AAP chief and Delhi CM expressed grief over Bhardwaj's death. Taking to his Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul a place at his holy feet. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep Ji in this difficult time."

READ | Street plays, magic shows in AAP campaign for MCD polls

Attacking the AAP, the BJP has alleged that Sandeep Bhardwaj committed suicide as he was upset about not getting a ticket from Kejriwal's party for the MCD elections. Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar tweeted, "Sandeep Bhardwaj used to bring the problem of the weekly market with me. He was asking for an AAP ticket from Ramesh Nagar. But the people of Arvind Kejriwal sold the tickets by taking money. In grief, Sandeep committed suicide. Shame on you Arvind Kejriwal." 

READ | As Satyendar Jain's masseur turns emerges rape accused; AAP offers counter but no defence

It is pertinent to mention that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been accusing the AAP of selling tickets for the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi.

READ | Knew immediately it wasn't physiotherapy, AAP insulted us: Physiotherapy Association chief
READ | BJP says AAP’s jailed ‘Minister on a vacation’ as the ‘sumptuous meal’ Tihar tape emerges
READ | BJP to perform street plays across MCD wards to 'expose' Kejriwal's AAP
First Published:
COMMENT