AAP Delhi Leader Commits Suicide At His Residence; BJP Claims 'he Was Denied Ticket'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Trade Wing Secretary, Sandeep Bhardwaj committed suicide on Thursday, November 24 at his residence in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area. According to the close aides of the AAP leader, Bharadwaj was about to get a ticket from the party for the upcoming MCD elections, but it did not happen and since then he was upset.

According to the Delhi police, no suicide note has been found at the residence of Sandeep Bhardwaj. The police have launched inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC. "A worker of the AAP Party, Sandeep Bhardwaj yesterday died by suicide at his residence. Inquest proceedings U/s 174 Crpc are being conducted. He was secretary of AAP trade wing, Delhi & owner of Bhardwaj Marbles at Rajouri Garden," Delhi police said, ANI reported.

#BREAKING | AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj dies by suicide in Delhi. No suicide note recovered. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/XFLNGRhTWY — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal expresses condolences

AAP chief and Delhi CM expressed grief over Bhardwaj's death. Taking to his Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Extremely saddened by the sudden death of Aam Aadmi Party worker Sandeep Bhardwaj in Delhi. May God give his soul a place at his holy feet. My condolences to his family members in this hour of grief and the entire party stands with the family members of Sandeep Ji in this difficult time."

दिल्ली में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता संदीप भारद्वाज जी की आकस्मिक मृत्यु बेहद दुखद। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को अपने श्री-चरणों में स्थान दें। दुख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ हैं और पूरी पार्टी इस मुश्किल वक्त में संदीप जी के परिजनों के साथ खड़ी है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 24, 2022

Attacking the AAP, the BJP has alleged that Sandeep Bhardwaj committed suicide as he was upset about not getting a ticket from Kejriwal's party for the MCD elections. Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar tweeted, "Sandeep Bhardwaj used to bring the problem of the weekly market with me. He was asking for an AAP ticket from Ramesh Nagar. But the people of Arvind Kejriwal sold the tickets by taking money. In grief, Sandeep committed suicide. Shame on you Arvind Kejriwal."

It is pertinent to mention that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been accusing the AAP of selling tickets for the upcoming MCD elections in Delhi.