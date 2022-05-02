AAP Demands Immediate Action Against Raj Thackeray; Alleges 'attempt To Incite Violence'

On Sunday, AAP demanded immediate action against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for attempting to incite violence in Maharashtra by triggering the loudspeaker row. Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played at double volume in front of such mosques. Contending that this was a direct threat to the law and order situation, AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon maintained that it was a religious issue. She also called upon the CM to arrest the MNS supremo if need be to maintain peace.

AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon remarked, "I think this is a direct threat. It is an attempt to disturb the peace in Maharashtra. It is an attempt to incite violence and ensure that two communities turn against each other. He says it is a social issue. If it is a social issue, why didn't he say that he will play dhol in front of mosques? He has made it a religious issue by saying that we will sing Hanuman Chalisa. It is my demand from CM Uddhav Thackeray and MVA leader Sharad Pawar that immediate action should be taken against him. If necessary, he should be arrested. But this kind of threat should not be tolerated in Maharashtra."

Raj Thackeray's ultimatum

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane on April 12. Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. At the same time, he made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only". On this occasion, he again hailed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the removal of loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray opined, "If loudspeakers can be removed in Uttar Pradesh, why can't they be removed in Maharashtra? All loudspeakers are illegal. The Supreme Court has mandated that you have to take the permission of the local police station before installing loudspeakers? No one has permission."